Organisers announce “a very different Badminton” for next year

Next year’s Badminton Horse Trials will be run “behind closed doors” with the option to allow some spectators if Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Organisers said the situation is under constant review, but the overriding priority will continue to be the health and safety of all those involved in staging the event.

The iconic event is scheduled to run from May 5 to May 9, 2021, on the Duke of Beaufort’s estate in Gloucestershire.

“We realise that this is not the scenario everyone would wish for but feel by announcing our intentions now it will give all involved in whatever capacity the opportunity to plan accordingly,” Event Director Jane Tuckwell said.

She said running the event in such a way would not be without its challenges.

Two-time Badminton winner William Fox-Pitt said it would be “a very different Badminton”.

“To lose this prestigious event again would be a terrible disappointment and the eventing world will get behind Jane and her team to make this happen. It is fantastic news that Badminton is planning to run next season in these challenging circumstances.”