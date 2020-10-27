Saddle Research conference open for global attendees

Share











The fourth international conference hosted by the Saddle Research Trust is to be live-streamed as well as being held as an in-person event.

Tickets are on sale for the conference, Welfare and Performance of the Ridden Horse: The Future, to be held at the De Vere Conference Centre at the Nottingham University on Saturday, December 11.

Officials of the Saddle Research Trust (SRT) said they were taking “every step to ensure the safe and successful delivery of yet another world-class conference”. But in the event of further restrictions relating to Covid-19, the all-day delegate tickets will be automatically transferred to live-stream tickets.

Highly revered researchers and long-time SRT supporters Professor Hilary Clayton and Dr Sue Dyson are already confirmed to be present at the event. There will also be some exciting new faces including Dr Felipe Bragança, who is at the forefront of the new generation of quantitative gait analysis researchers and developers. There will also be interactive Q&As and polls throughout the course of the day.

The conference will be chaired by Professor René van Weeren.

Day delegates are encouraged to stay on for the evening entertainment, starting with a Champagne Reception ahead of the Gala Awards Dinner. The winners of the prestigious SRT Awards will also be announced on the night.

SRT Director Dr Anne Bondi said while the trust looked forward to welcoming attendees to the conference in person, it was delighted to be offering such a comprehensive live-stream contingency package to delegates worldwide.

“The SRT is committed to research, education and dissemination of knowledge, and continues to deliver on its aims throughout these challenging times.”

Tickets are priced from £80.