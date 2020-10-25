Free clinic treats hundreds of working equines in Jordan

Share











The story of an abused donkey has highlighted the work of a Peta-supported veterinary clinic in Jordan that treats overworked and injured equines for free in Petra.

Buzz the donkey arrived at the clinic in pain and covered in wounds, including a large burn on his shoulder. He had been repeatedly shocked with a stun gun, staff said.

His muscles were damaged as a result of the constant shocking, and Buzz was unable to stand. His breathing and heartbeat were both dangerously erratic. He had been deprived of nutritious food for so long that he ate plastic to ease his hunger, but it wreaked havoc on his digestive system.

The staff at the Petra clinic immediately began treating this long-suffering donkey with painkillers and antibiotics. They administered IV fluids, repaired his prolapsed rectum, and cleaned and bandaged his wounds.

The clinic dozens of animals each day with food and lifesaving medical treatment, and since late last year, it has treated more than 1000 donkeys, dozens of horses, and even camels and dogs.

Some of the animals are suffering from malnutrition, and most have painful saddle sores, are lame, and have wounds where hobbles have eaten into their flesh. Some have been deliberately cut with razor blades or stoned or Tasered by disaffected young people. Others are suffering from hoof deformities, abscesses, skin conditions, anemia, and more. Most have never seen a veterinarian in their lives.

Following the announcement of plans by Egypt’s tourism ministry to ban camel and horse rides around the pyramids at Giza and in the archaeological areas, Peta is calling on other destinations, including Petra and the Greek island of Santorini, to follow in Egypt’s footsteps and stop exploiting animals for tourist rides.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has stopped tourism in the park for now, but horses, camels, and donkeys have been suffering and will continue to do so while carrying tourists up 900 steps to the temple and hauling carriages filled with visitors in the scorching heat. All animal rides need to be banned,” Peta said.

» Help animals like Buzz by supporting Peta’s Global Compassion Fund