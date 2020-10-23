Weekend reading: Publishers offer free equine magazines

Share











Bonus online content is a feature of the latest issue of Appaloosa Journal that has been made available for free to readers, and The Chronicle of the Horse‘s intercollegiate issue is also free to view this month.

The October 19 and 26 intercollegiate issue of The Chronicle of the Horse stems from a special partnership between the publisher and the National Horse Show. Articles include Navigating the Donation Dilemma, which looks at giving a horse to a school; a transgender equestrian talks about coming out; the issues facing collegiate riding programs in the Covid-19 environment; and features on eventer Megan Donahue, and equitation and jumper trainer Max Amaya.

The latest Appaloosa Journal issue features BreyerFest Legend Lil’ Ricky Rocker, a preview of the 2020 World and Youth World Show, a feature on 1970s racehorse Moolah Biscuit, a look at the eye condition equine recurrent uveitis, and more.

