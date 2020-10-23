International equine charity outlines bold new strategy to help horses

Share











International equine charity World Horse Welfare has outlined its strategy for the next four years, revealing what it hopes to achieve as the organisation moves closer to its first centenary.

The charity’s vision for Strategy 2020-2024 is a world where every horse is treated with respect, compassion and understanding. Its four main goals are

responsible ownership of all equines

improved lives of working equines who support the livelihoods of their owners

ethical involvement of horses in sport and entertainment

ending long-distance transport to slaughter and ensuring the availability of humane end of life options

These are underpinned by its mission to work with horses, horse owners, communities, organisations and governments to improve equine welfare standards and stamp out suffering in the UK and worldwide.

The strategy is the result of many discussions, the charity says, with the horse world, staff, supporters and partners. It strives to be a progressive force in challenging ignorance and championing the relevance of the horse to humanity today.

“The world is changing so quickly but equines remain – often invisibly – woven into the fabric of society, essential to individuals, families, communities, industries and economies,” the charity said.

“But increasingly people have lost their connection with horses, and so lack understanding of the horse-human partnership or believe that horses are now irrelevant. Then there are those who do have a close connection with horses but either cannot – or choose not to – care for them properly.”

World Horse Welfare was founded as a campaigning organisation in 1927 by Ada Cole, a small woman with an indomitable spirit. Ada vowed to help Britain’s old work horses exported for slaughter, after she saw them collapsed on the Antwerp docks and whipped for miles on their way to the abattoir. She believed that as horses were integral to society, we have a duty to treat them with respect until the end of their lives.

“The world’s 125 million equids are humankind’s ‘other best friends’ and our partnership has evolved over millennia. They are the most versatile of animals in the world, performing many roles in societies. Despite this, too often they suffer in this partnership because people do not understand or disregard their needs.”