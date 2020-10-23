Dressage, jumping Europeans back on horse sport calendar next year

Share











There will, after all, be European Championship competitions for jumping and dressage next year, and both will be held at German venues.

Following the postponement of this year’s Tokyo Games to 2021, the FEI Board had previously ruled that European Championships in the Olympic and Paralympic disciplines should not be held next year to allow the focus to be on Tokyo. But the European Equestrian Federation (EEF) and several European National Federations urged the FEI Board to review its decision, resulting in a change of heart on the topic on Wednesday.

The FEI Jumping European Championships 2021 has been allocated to Riesenbeck, pending final confirmation from the Organiser. It will run from August 30 to September 4, 2021. The Riesenbeck International Equestrian Centre, in Hörstel in the district of Steinfurt, North Rhine-Westphalia, is owned by Barcelona 1992 Olympic champion Ludger Beerbaum.

Allocation of the FEI Dressage Championships 2021 was confirmed to Hagen, also pending final confirmation from the Organiser. It will run from September 7 to 12, 2021.

Confirmation of the decision on the two Championships came at Wednesday’s FEI Board meeting, held via videoconference.

FEI President Ingmar De Vos said he looked forward to receiving the final confirmation from the two organisers for the Championships to go ahead. “We are very happy to have great venues at Riesenbeck and Hagen available to host the European Championships in Jumping and Dressage next year,” he said.

If either of the venues is unable to host these Championships, the bid process for 2021 will not be re-opened.

There will be no FEI European Eventing Championships in 2021 as the organisers that had put in expressions of interest to host the event subsequently withdrew from the process.

The FEI European Para-Dressage Championships will also not take place in 2021 to allow athletes to focus on the Tokyo Paralympic Games.