Free on-demand horse behaviour course on offer for youngsters

A free virtual classroom for horse-crazy youngsters had been set up by Equine Guelph, and it is offering a free Youth Horse Behaviour and Safety course that can be completed on-demand until next February.

Aimed at those aged from 13 to 17, the on-demand platform is set up to be super flexible and user friendly. There is about two week’s worth of material and activities but with this special offering, kids can keep coming back as often as they like for the next three months.

The course will launch on November 6 on TheHorsePortal.ca and remain open until February 6. It is valued at $100, and has been a game-changer for many youth learning to speak horse and also for adults who have taken the offering designed for those over 18. The next adult offering of the course runs from November 30 to December 11.

Course topics include:

Horse Behaviour – Wild vs stabled

How Horses See and Hear

Herd Behaviour – How horses interact with each other

Horse Handling – Basic safety around horses

Rider/Helmet Safety

Safe Trailering – Basics

Fire Safety

Safety around the Barn and Paddocks

Returning from an Injury

There will be many more points to ponder as students go through a multitude of videos from industry professionals including past expert guest speaker Dr Rebecca Gimenez-Husted, a world-renowned instructor on technical large animal emergency rescue.

One of the course’s previous students, from Uganda, was recognised by her Olympic committee for the knowledge she gained, and how it could be applied in the equine community. View her story below.

The free course has been made possible by Equine Guelph sponsors ESSO, Kubota Canada, Ontario Equestrian, SSG Gloves, System Fencing and Workplace Safety & Prevention Services.

» Sign up for the Youth Horse Behaviour and Safety Course