South African equestrian dies after rotational fall

South Africa’s Western Cape equestrian community is in shock and mourning following the death of showjumper and eventing rider Melissa Tratschler.

The young rider died after a rotational fall during a lesson on Friday, October 16.

Her passing was announced by Western Cape Showjumping.

Tratschler worked as a wedding coordinator for Aliet Weddings in Somerset West, a town in the Western Cape.

A memorial service to celebrate Tratschler’s life is being held today at the Stellenbosch District Riding Club at 6pm.