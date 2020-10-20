FEI launches online portal for electronic general assembly

Share











The online portal for the online FEI General Assembly is now live.

The major annual gathering of the FEI and its member federations is normally held in November each year, hosted in a different city around the globe.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the event online.

The FEI has now launched its dedicated portal for the event, which will carry all the relevant information, including the timetable, key dates and deadlines, as well as access to all the documents and information.

Only national federations and FEI board members are required to register for this general assembly.

For all other participants and interested parties, such as industry professionals, guests, media, and the general public, there is no need to register as all documents will be available in the hub as and when they become available.

The general assembly meeting on November 23 will be live-streamed and available to watch on replay.

Since 2017, all annexes for the general assembly as well as agendas, presentations and rules revisions processes and feedback have been available publicly in line with the transparency principle defined by the Association of Sports Olympic International Federation.

They will be published accordingly, as follows:

• 26 October 2020: Publication of annexes

• 18 November 2020: Board Meeting I

• 21 November 2020: Sessions

• 23 November 2020: General Assembly (afternoon CET 12:00 – 16:30)

• 25 November 2020: Board Meeting II

• 1 February 2021: The minutes of the FEI Ordinary General Assembly are published

The 2020 general assembly was to have been held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The electronic event will now be hosted in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the FEI is based.

The FEI Board approved the move in June, while at the same time giving its unanimous support to allocate next year’s meeting to Johannesburg.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority and although it is regrettable, cancelling our in-person general assembly this year and going online was the responsible thing to do,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said at the time.

“We are very grateful to the National Federation of South Africa for the support and flexibility they have shown, as well as their willingness to host our General Assembly next year when the situation will hopefully have improved for everyone.

“We are lucky to live in a time where it is possible to meet virtually, even though face-to-face meetings and discussions keep us together as a community.”

Under special regulations, the FEI is permitted to hold its assembly electronically.