Star racemare Winx loses first foal, a filly

Share











Superstar Australian racemare Winx has lost her first foal who was due to be born in only a few days’ time. Her owners announced the loss earlier on Tuesday morning.

Winx was expecting a filly foal by I Am Invincible.

Her connections said on October 13: “Our thoughts and attention at the moment are on Winx ensuring that she remains healthy, as anyone in this situation would respect. It is a traumatic time for a mother and those involved and Winx is now the centre of our attention following the loss of a beautiful filly this morning.”

Winx, now 9, won 37 times including 25 Group One races, and earned more than $A26 million. She was named Australia’s Horse of the Year four times. She was retired in April after winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, her 25th Group One victory and her 33rd successive win.

In 2018 she was jointly crowned the Longines World’s Best Racehorse, alongside British horse Cracksman. Winx had been in the Top 10 of the rankings since 2015 and has been the highest rated filly/mare in the world since 2016. In 2018, she claimed overall top honours during a season that culminated in her becoming the only horse in history to win the Cox Plate four times.

xx