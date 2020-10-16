Lecture series by experts in equine reproduction

Share











A lecture series on equine reproduction later this month will include some of the leading international experts in the field of horse breeding.

The four lectures over two weekends are being hosted by the International Symposium on Equine Reproduction in Brazil.

Starting on October 23, the first weekend will focus on mare fertility and neonatology. World-class reproductive veterinarians Dr Patrick McCue from Colorado State University and Karen Wolfsdorf from Hagyard Equine Medical Institute will discuss relevant topics concerning subfertility and high-risk pregnancy in mares.

On October 24, equine neonatologists Dr Pam Wilkins from the University of Illinois and Ramiro Toribio from the Ohio State University will be discussing clinical cases commonly encountered in stud farms and referring hospitals.

The second weekend, starting on November 6, will focus on stallion reproduction and assisted reproductive techniques. Dickson Varner) from Texas A&M University Malgorzata Pozor from the University of Florida will be discussing clinical cases and tools to assess stallion breeding potential.

The lecture series wraps up on November 7 with Dr Christine Aurich from Vienna University of Veterinary Sciences , who will speak on semen biotechnology and Dr Katrin Hinrichs from the University of Pennsylvania, who will be speaking about how to integrate intra-cytoplasmatic sperm injection, commonly known as ICSI, into general equine practice.

» Register here for the four days of lectures. Cost is $US100 until today, thereafter $US140.

