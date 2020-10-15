Horse skeleton in a box seized at US border

Share











Customs officials in Florida have seized a horse skeleton at the international mail sorting facility in Jacksonville.

The bones were contained in a box sent from Hungary.

It contained more than 200 bones.

No horsing around this Halloween! @CBP Agriculture Specialists at the Jacksonville International Mail Facility discovered a horse skeleton in a box arriving from Hungary. Over 200 equine bones were seized! The importation of equine bones requires a Veterinary Services Permit. pic.twitter.com/mWRQDemcxj — Acting Director of Field Operations Daniel Alonso (@DFOFlorida) October 14, 2020

The acting director of field operations for the Customs and Border Protection field offices in Tampa and Miami, Daniel Alonso, tweeted about the discovery early today.

He included images showing the bones arranged in an orderly fashion, suggesting they comprised a near-complete skeleton.

He said the importation of such bones, picked up by the agency’s agriculture specialists, requires a veterinary services permit.

“No horsing around this Halloween!” he said.

xx