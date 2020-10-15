Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Latest News 

Horse skeleton in a box seized at US border

Horsetalk.co.nz 259 Views 0 Comments
Share

Customs officials in Florida have seized a horse skeleton at the international mail sorting facility in Jacksonville.

The bones were contained in a box sent from Hungary.

It contained more than 200 bones.

The acting director of field operations for the Customs and Border Protection field offices in Tampa and Miami, Daniel Alonso, tweeted about the discovery early today.

He included images showing the bones arranged in an orderly fashion, suggesting they comprised a near-complete skeleton.

He said the importation of such bones, picked up by the agency’s agriculture specialists, requires a veterinary services permit.

“No horsing around this Halloween!” he said.

xx

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *