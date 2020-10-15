Ecology expert to speak at wild horse management webinar

Share











A webinar is being held tomorrow on reserve design and fertility control in wild horses, with wildlife ecologist Craig Downer the guest speaker.

It is being hosted by Marilyn Nuske and Renee Neubauer from Australia’s Brumby Action Group, on Friday, October 16, between 6pm and 7pm PDT (or noon, October 17 in Australia [AEDT] – see time zones).

“Reserve Design combines ecological, biological, social, and political considerations in order to achieve desired results,” says Downer, an internationally acclaimed ecologist, wildlife biologist and author.

“Basically, wild horse/burro Reserve Design involves the setting aside of areas of wild-equid-containing, year-round habitat where human intervention is buffered against and/or strictly controlled, and where natural processes are allowed to reestablish natural checks and balances. In this way, a significant degree of internal harmony is achieved for all diverse, yet interrelated, species living in the area’s ecosystem.”

Downer will also talk about fertility control and the various methods of fertility control used in the United States and their impacts on wild living horses.

» Register by emailing brumbyactiongroup@gmail.com with your name and “Reserve Design” in the subject area. The webinar will be conducted via Zoom and an invitation to attend will be sent before the event.

xx