Wild horse docos feature in Wildlife Film Festival

Share











Four documentaries featuring wild horses are among more than 250 offerings from the Wildlife Conservation Film Festival (WCFF), which is under way virtually until November 8.

It is the 10th anniversary of the festival, and features filmmakers from all corners of the globe.

Producer and director Neta Rhyne has two offerings, Managing Wild Horses to Extinction, and Saddle of Hope (above):

Wild Lands Wild Horses, produced by Nina Davenport and directed by Jamie Baldanza: For centuries horses have ploughed our fields and carried us into battle. Caught in the crossfire over land use rights and a shrinking wild landscape, America’s wild horses are struggling to survive.

Fuel, Fire and Wild Horses, produced and directed by Micah Robin: Wildfire continues to devastate the American West at increasing rates. According to some, the plan that could combat the danger of forest fire lies in the complicated history and present role of the wild horse.

In Fuel, Fire and Wild Horses Naturalist rancher William E. Simpson II, Michael Perez, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Philipps explore the interconnected issues of wildfire and wild horses in the American West. Simpson’s micro-documentary, Wild Horses also recently won an honorable mention in the American Golden Picture International Film Festival. Previously, it won the top award in its category at the 2018 Equus Film Festival in New York.

The WCFF mission is to inform, engage and inspire wildlife conservation through the power of film and media. Because of the continued closure of movie theaters in New York City and Los Angeles, the 10th annual WCFF is virtual.

All access festival passes are $US12, which the WCFF says offers unlimited, 24/7 access to films and LiveChat sessions.

xx