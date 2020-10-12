Bushfire grant of $34,000 to help horse group rebuild, restore

Share











Australian equine advocacy group Horse SA has received a CommBank Bushfire Recovery Grant of $34,000 to promote bushfire preparedness, host community meetings, workshops and engage the community in bushfire resilience work.

Horse SA, based in South Australia, provides services for horse owners and the horse community through information workshops on sustainability, planning, development, recreational trails, updates on policies and legislation through a range of different platforms.

After a devastating bushfire season, the CommBank Bushfire Recovery Grants form part of the bank’s broader Bushfire Appeal. Awarded to community organisations to help them rebuild important facilities and infrastructure that were lost in the fires, the grants are one way the bank is helping the long-term recovery of impacted communities. Horse SA’s grant was from the bank’s last funding round, with total grants expected to exceed $10 million.

Horse SA Chair Dr Lisa McDonald said the grant offered Horse SA a rare opportunity to engage in community-led research which will give clear insights into how resilience is understood and how it operates in horse communities. “Our networking events will help build community resilience and support recovery, and local knowledge can be shared in ways which identify priorities that are relevant to local horse communities.

“We hope to encourage open conversation about meanings of resilience and allow people to de-brief about bushfire recovery in a post-Covid environment,” McDonald said.

CommBank Mount Barker Branch Manager Kerri Kersley said that while the immediate danger of the bushfires had diminished, it was by no means over for those affected.

“They now face the tough task of rebuilding their communities, a task that hasn’t been made any easier with the impact of coronavirus.”

Kersely said CommBank hoped that its Bushfire Recovery Grants would help ease the burden as those affected work through long-term recovery.

“It feels good knowing that we’re there for our communities when they need us most, knowing that we can provide this support to means a lot to our staff. We look forward to seeing Horse SA back on its feet after what has been and is continuing to be a challenging start to the year.”

