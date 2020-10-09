Oldenburg dressage prospect tops sale at $NZ225,000

Share











An Oldenburg dressage horse has reached the top price of the breed’s Fall Elite Auction in Germany, with Fürstenerbe fetching €126,000 ($US148,000, $NZ225,000).

Fürstenerbe (Fürsten-Look / De Niro / Rubinstein I) was secured by Doris and Max Matti from Switzerland, and will be ridden by David Taylor. Fürstenerbe was bred by Heinrich Gerriets from Wilhelmshaven, and is from the renowned Grosse Liebe dam line. His half brother is the triple European Champion Der Erbe (by Dimaggio), ridden by Jana Schrödter.

The next highest price was realised by the six-year-old grey stallion Borsody (Bordeaux / Sandro Hit / Donnerschwee), who sold to the USA for €107,000. He was bred by Bernd Huslage jnr from Essen. He is from thefamous Rudilore dam line; his dam Rudiflora is a sister of the licensed Showdancer (by Sir Donnerhall I).

Among the showjumpers, the OS champion mare Con Sugar (Solitair / Check In / Contendro I) sold for €86,500 to the Heinrichs Horses stable and will be ridden by Tobias Meyer. Con Sugar’s dam Con Leche is a sister of the 1.45m jumper Savage, ridden by Patrick Stühlmeyer. Con Leche and her dam, Con Pleasure, were both champion mares.

The 93rd Fall Elite Auction at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta boasted a turnover of €1,421,000 and an average price of €43,000. More than half of the horses have gone to offshore buyers: Switzerland (5), USA (3), Austria (2), Spain (2), Belgium (1), Great Britain (1), Indonesia (1), Italy (1), Mexico (1) and Monaco (1).

Top selling foals bound for USA

The two best selling lots in the foal sale both went to the USA and produced exciting bidding duels right up to the fall of the hammer. The top price of €41,750 was realised by Feingold (Fynch Hatton / Fürst Romancier / Carry Gold), a stallion prospect bred by Josef Gravenhorst from Bakum/Lower Saxony. Feingold’s sire Fynch Hatton is reigning German Champion as well as Oldenburg State Champion. This is the same dam line as the licensed Grand Prix level Plaisir d’Amour (Markus Gribbe/USA).

Fleur de ma Vie, a filly by Total Hope, fetched the next highest price, at €28,000. Fleur de ma Vie (Total Hope / Feedback / Fidermark) was bred by Michele Grütters from Wülfrath/North Rhine-Westphalia. Total Hope is a world championship bronze medalist and Nürnberger Burg-Pokal winner, ridden by Isabel Freese, and a son of the Olympic legend Weihegold.

Among the jumping foals the top price was Henley (Hardrock Z / Cardento / Grannus), who sold to Hungary for €17,000. He was bred by the Hartmann & Stratmann partnership in Siedenburg/Lower Saxony. Henley is from a line of 1.60m jumpers including Lacan (Patrick Stühlmeyer), Chablou (Luka Zaloznik), Caramba (Karl Brocks) and Tailormade Cash is King (Jaekyung Lee), and Hardrock Z was a high-level performer under Venezuelan rider Emanuel Andrade.

The sale of the 26 foals totalled almost €360,000, with an average price of about €14,000. Half of the youngsters sold abroad, with sales to the USA (6), Austria (3), France (1), Spain (1), Switzerland (1) and Hungary (1).

