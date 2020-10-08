Final issue of “barefoot” magazine The Horse’s Hoof offered free

Share











Equestrian magazine The Horse’s Hoof has reached the end of its publication after 20 years, and is making its final issue free to all readers.

It is the 20th anniversary of the magazine, and the 80th issue is being released free to all those who have subscribed to The Horse’s Hoof since the magazine went online in 2013. Anyone else who is interested can also sign up to receive “The Fall Finale” issue.

The Horse’s Hoof will continue as a permanent resource, both the website and the online collection of 80 issues, and the publisher has put together an all-access pass for all 80 issues of the magazine for $25, and other bonuses.

Issue No.80 includes articles by Carole Herder of Cavallo Hoof Boots, Dave MacDonald of Old Mac’s Hoof Boots and Scoot Boots, Dr Hiltrud Strasser, Dr Robert Cook, Anna Twinney, and Sabine Kells, and many others.

The Horse’s Hoof began as an idea in the summer of 2000, after Jaime Jackson announced he was discontinuing his barefoot newsletter. This inspired Yvonne Welz, of Cave Creek, Arizona, to create a new barefoot newsletter, and the magazine grew from there.

“At first barefoot was such a fringe thing,” Welz said. “Now it’s not fringe. I’m excited to see how much it is mainstream and normal. Removing this idea that you have to put metal on horses’ feet is changing all of horse care.”

Welz has now joined the team at Cavallo Hoof Boots. “It’s sad to see the magazine end but I’m also excited to do something new,” she said.

