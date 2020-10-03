Survey aims to learn what equitation science means to horse folks

Share











A short survey to gauge the understanding and perception of equitation science within the equestrian industry is being undertaken on behalf of the International Society of Equitation Science.

Researchers Dr Jane Williams, Dr Hayley Randle and Kate Fenner are looking to learn more about how horse riders, owners and those in the equestrian industry perceive the concept of equitation science.

The results from the anonymous survey will be shared with the International Society for Equitation Science, and potentially key stakeholders involved with the equestrian sector, to help inform the future direction of the society and to determine the best methods to disseminate equitation science principles to a wide audience.

The questionnaire should not take more than 10 minutes to complete, and those taking part must be over the age of 18. Ethical approval for the study has been granted by the Hartpury University Ethics Committee.

The survey can be taken here.

