Covid spike puts paid to World Driving Champs in Netherlands

An increase in Covid-19 cases in The Netherlands has forced the host city to cancel the FEI Driving World Championships, which was to be held behind closed doors in Valkenswaard from October 7 to 11.

The decision to cancel the championships, which were for four-in-hand horse teams, was made by the City of Valkenswaard on Friday.

FEI Secretary General Sabrina Ibáñez said the cancellation was devastating as so much effort had been put in to try to make the event happen. There were 13 nations lined up to take part, including eight with full teams, but Ibáñez said it was clear that health considerations had to take priority.

“Sadly the new Government restrictions in the Netherlands make it impossible for the Championships to go ahead next week.

“We have done everything possible to hold these Championships, including looking at a possible alternative venue in Germany, and we are very grateful for the proposal we received, but regrettably it is simply not feasible given the short timeframe, ongoing concerns around Covid-19 and restrictions imposed by the authorities.”

The USA, which won gold on home ground at the FEI World Equestrian Games 2018 in Tryon, was not going to be defending its team title as just one US driver was heading for Valkenswaard, but Australia’s Boyd Exell, who took the individual title on the final day in North Carolina two years ago, was aiming to defend his crown.

Australia, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands and Poland were all sending teams to the Championships. Austria, Romania, Switzerland, Uruguay and the USA were the five nations sending individuals.

