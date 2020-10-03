Careers of New Zealand jockeys examined in fresh study

Share











Most aspiring jockeys in New Zealand end up having short careers, fresh research has shown, although those who become well-established can race for 10 to 15 years.

The Massey University study by Kylie Legg, Darryl Cochrane, Erica Gee and Chris Rogers focused on 674 jockeys and apprentices who rode over 14 racing seasons and 421,596 race-day starts in New Zealand.

During this period, there were 37,596 flat races over 4459 race days, and 1528 jumps races (897 hurdle and 631 steeplechase) over 536 race days.

“Although the careers of Thoroughbred racehorses have been extensively studied, little is known about the career prospects of the jockeys that ride them,” Legg and her colleagues wrote in the journal Sustainability.

“Whilst it is common for professional athletes in many sports to retire due to injury, in the sport of horse racing, jockeys leave their profession for a number of reasons, such as lack of rides, weight gain, injury, loss of confidence and competency.

“Since little is currently known about the career length of jockeys in the Thoroughbred industry, the aim of this study was to determine the career lengths and risk factors for loss from the industry of Thoroughbred racing jockeys in New Zealand.”

The authors hypothesized that jockeys with longer careers would have more rides, fall less often, and have more success than those with shorter careers.

The information on all Thoroughbred race-starts between August 1, 2005, and April 17, 2019, was supplied by New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing, the governing body for the sport.

The riders were grouped into one of three categories to reflect their seasonal workload: Low, Middle and High. The Low group rode 1 to 10 flat races or 1 to 5 jumps races per season. Jockeys who rode 10 to 200 flat races or 5 to 25 jumps races were season were assigned to the Middle group, while those who rode in more than 200 flat race or 25 jumps races a season were assigned to the High group.

The study team found that the career length of the majority of jockeys in New Zealand was short, at less than three years, and was similar for both flat and jumps racing jockeys.

The median career length of all jockeys was found to be just two seasons.

They found that although there were relatively even numbers of male and female jockeys entering the industry, the rate of loss of female jockeys was higher, indicating that longer career jockeys were more likely to be male.

Jockeys who began their careers under 18 years of age were twice as likely to remain in their career than jockeys who began at an older age, the study team found.

Just 24 jockeys (4% of the study group) rode for all 14 race seasons at the center of the study.

Jockeys in the long career length group (11%) were more likely to be male and had more rides and wins per season than jockeys in the Short (43%) and Middle (46%) career-length groups.

Jockeys in the short career group had twice the rate of falls and were less likely to ride a winner than jockeys in the long career-length group.

The authors found that the career length and rate of loss from the industry was strongly associated with the number of rides by a flat racing jockey during a season. Around four high workload jockeys left the sport each season, resulting in a median career of 10 seasons, which is over threefold longer than observed for jockeys from low and middle workload cohorts (two to three seasons).

This was similar for jumps racing, where high workload jockeys had median careers of six years and about two jockeys leaving each season. They tended to stay in their careers twice as long as those in the Middle workload group and three times as long as jockeys in the Low workload groups.

Only 40% of apprentices (131 of 331 riders) completed their apprenticeships.

Half of the jockeys who did not complete their apprenticeship during the time period were lost within a year of their first race-day ride.

For those who did complete their apprenticeship, their median career length was 6.5 years.

For the 32% of jockeys who continued to ride for more than seven years, the rate of loss to the industry slowed by half, from 8% a year to 3%.

The researchers, discussing their findings, characterized the career length of the majority of jockeys in New Zealand as short.

However, those who established a higher workload, in terms of the number of races ridden, tended to have longer careers, in line with studies in Britain and Australia. In those countries, a lack of rides was reported to be the major limiting factor for most jockey’s careers.

Jockeys who had high workloads in the study had similar career lengths to their colleagues in the United States, Korea and Australia of 10 to 15 years.

“Jockeys with longer careers were less likely to fall during a race and more likely to ride a winner than jockeys with shorter careers, indicating that they ride more safely and more successfully than their counterparts. However, those with longer careers had a higher total number of falls.”

The study team noted that research has shown that jockeys have been found to be smaller, lighter, have better balance and reaction times, greater anaerobic and aerobic fitness and greater muscular strength and power than track riders who exercise racehorses daily.

“Therefore, factors such as jockey phenotype, fitness, or work ethic (mental stamina) may be more important predictors of jockey success/longevity than racing performance.

“These factors may be apparent early on in a jockey’s career, as shown by the high rate of loss of non-graduating apprentices after just six months.

“This may underline the importance of a pre-selection criteria early in a jockey’s career, as occurs in other sports, to identify candidates who are most likely to be successful as jockeys.”

Future studies, they said, should investigate the optimal physical characteristics of jockeys in order to maximize “talent” potential.

They continued: “The short career length of the majority of jockeys indicate that they may not be physically or mentally prepared or able to meet the demands of riding in a race, thus not able to either meet the weight requirements, or perform successfully.

“Reducing the numbers of licensed jockeys may help to extend future jockeys’ careers by ensuring there were sufficient riding opportunities.

“Better selection of and support for candidates who are able to join the high workload jockey cohort would reduce risk to both horse and rider and loss of athletes from the sport.”

Legg, K.; Cochrane, D.; Gee, E.; Rogers, C. Jockey Career Length and Risk Factors for Loss from Thoroughbred Race Riding. Sustainability 2020, 12, 7443.

The study, published under a Creative Commons License, can be read here.

