Girl power – and horse power – as Texas prepares for Cowgirl Gathering

The spirit of the American Cowgirl is being showcased the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas in November in the first-ever Cowgirl Gathering.

The gathering aims to showcase spectacular, inspirational women from all walks of life who embody the spirit of the American Cowgirl. Hosted by the American Paint Horse Association, it is scheduled for November 13-15, 2020.

This weekend takeover of the historic Fort Worth Stockyards will highlight the skill of cowgirls in breakaway roping, team roping and barrel racing, while also showcasing exhilarating and engaging female speakers, and much more. The event’s breakaway roping contest is poised to be one of the highest paying of its type in the country.

“It’s her heart and soul that makes a cowgirl who she is — determined and fierce and ready to take on the world — and we’re excited to showcase that spirit in the heart and soul of Cowtown this November,” said APHA’s Director of Publications Jessica Hein.

The weekend will kick off with a $2500 added Open all-girl team roping followed by a $7500 added #9.5 all-girl team roping in the historic Stockyards Coliseum on Friday, November 13. Following the all-girl team roping, the Coliseum will host its weekly rodeo with $5000 added.

Moving into Saturday, November 14, an $11,500 added Open breakaway and $10,000 added WCRA Challenger breakaway will be under the bright lights of the Coliseum. This event is one of only a select few events that will be fast track qualifiers to the Women’s Rodeo World Championships in 2021, which will pay out more than $750,000 to women athletes in 2020. Also on Saturday is the Cowgirl Gathering $20,000 Open 5D Barrel Race in the Coliseum.

Crossing the street into the Cowboy Channel Studio, the two-day Cowgirl Essence Exchange will bring together cowgirls from all walks of life. Female speakers and performers from across the Western industry are featured, including Lindy Burch, Dena Kirkpatrick, Billie Bray, Adrian Brannan, Jessica Haas, LeAnn Hart, Tracy Sheffield, Amy C. Witt, Lari Dee Guy, Donene Taylor, and more.

» More information: www.cowgirlgathering.com or follow @cowgirl.gathering2020.

