Free webinar puts spotlight on equine cardio-respiratory health

The latest free webinar in the “For the Love of the Horse” series created by The Competitive Equestrian looks at cardiac and respiratory-related health conditions.

Such conditions are the second leading cause of poor performance in sport horses. Hosted by Dr Cristobal Navas de Solis, the webinar “The Role of Cardiorespiratory Health on Equine Performance” this weekend will explore how the respiratory system works, and ways that training and exercise factor into airway function and overall performance.

Navas de Solis is an assistant professor of Cardiology/Ultrasound and Internal Medicine (CE), University of Pennsylvania.

A graduate of UCH-CEU Valencia, Navas de Solis received his Ph.D. from the University of Barcelona and interned at Troytown Hospital in Ireland and Marion DuPont Scott Medical Center in Virginia. His clinical work and research focuses on exercising testing, exercise arrhythmias, exercise associated death and gastrointestinal ultrasonography. His publications include research on sport horses, reining horses and metabolic syndrome.

» Registrations are open for the October 4 webinar, at 7pm EDT.

Previous webinars are viewable from an On-Demand Library. Users will need to sign in or join for access.