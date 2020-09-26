Life membership of lead body for equine veterinary specialist

Share











Internationally renowned equine veterinarian Professor Celia Marr has been awarded Honorary Membership of the British Equestrian Veterinary Association (BEVA) in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the profession.

Marr, an Internal Medicine Specialist at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, was among the first specialists in equine medicine and was instrumental in the founding of the European College of Equine Internal Medicine and its specialist training programmes. More recently she was a founding trustee of the British College of Veterinary Specialists. She is also Editor-in-Chief of Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ), the Association’s official publication.

Marr said she had enjoyed her work with EVJ and BEVA and was delighted to receive Honorary Membership. “My role has often been as a co-ordinator so I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the huge number of academics and horse vets who contribute to EVJ as peer reviewers and authors and to recognise all those who have worked with me on educational and welfare initiatives.”

Honorary membership is awarded to those who have made a significant contribution to the equine veterinary profession. Individuals are nominated by other BEVA members and then approved by BEVA Council and at the BEVA AGM. They receive free BEVA membership for life.

Marr graduated from the Glasgow University Veterinary School in 1985 and completed both Masters and PhD degrees there. She went on to hold a Fulbright Scholarship studying equine cardiology and internal medicine at the New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania. Before joining Rossdales, she held positions at the University of Cambridge Veterinary School, Valley Equine Hospital, Lambourn and the Royal Veterinary College. Marr joined the team at Rossdales Equine Hospital and Diagnostic Centre in 2003 and was awarded a Fellowship by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2016.

She has published more than 90 peer-reviewed papers, has written book chapters and edited the leading equine cardiology text. She is a regular speaker at national and international meetings and congresses. She is also a regular speaker and contributor to publications aimed at horse owners and trainers promoting equine welfare.

BEVA President Lucy Grieve said Marr’s contribution to the advancement of equine medicine in the UK was unsurpassed.

“Following in the footsteps of Dr Peter Rossdale as editor of the Equine Veterinary Journal, she has maintained the international reputation of BEVA’s flagship publication as the foremost veterinary publication focused solely on equines. She has also been highly influential in advancing the causes of evidence-based medicine, clinical audit and collaborative research within equine practice.”