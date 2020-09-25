Video: Genetic secrets for horse performance

Share











A seminar that was intended to be run at Equitana USA on equine genetics has gone ahead virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions, but organisers have made available a recording of the event.

Hosted by Etalon Genetics, the hour-long webinar “Genetic Secrets for Horse Performance” looks at how genetics affect the way horses perform, think, and behave. Panelists looked at the technology behind equine science, DNA and the future of horsemanship.

The panelists for the webinar were Etalon advisors Kent Allen, Samantha Brooks, Karen O’Connor and Jeff Petska.

Kent Allen DVM owns and operates Virginia Equine Imaging (VEI), an elite equine sports medicine clinic. VEI became the first privately owned and operated equine diagnostic imaging specialty clinic in the world with a vision to establish and provide advanced diagnostic and sports medicine to the equine athlete in a way that had never been done before

Karen O’Connor has competed in five Olympic Games, three World Equestrian Games, and two Pan American Games. In 1993, she was the No.1 ranked lady rider in the world and she has been named US Female Equestrian Athlete of the Year 10 times.

Samantha Brooks Ph.D focuses her research on understanding the genetic basis for diseases, disorders, and physiological variations in the horse, providing owners and breeders an additional tool for improved horse health and management. She is a professor at the University of Florida’s thriving equine science program, and a member of the UF Genetics Institute.

Jeff Petska has served as Chef d’Equipe for Team USA Reining since the inaugural year in 2002 at the FEI World Equestrian Games, to date. He operates Petska Performance Horses and Whitesboro Equine Therapy with his wife, Lisa, in Whitesboro, Texas, where they breed, train and manage more than 50 head of horses.