Glasgow university launches new equine practice

Horse owners on the northern side of Glasgow in Scotland have a new veterinary service backed by the University of Glasgow.

The Glasgow Equine Hospital and Practice at The Weipers Centre, based at the University of Glasgow Garscube Estate campus, will service horse owners around the northern side of Glasgow, from Port Talbot to Cumbernauld and up to Drymen.

The first opinion equine practice will be led by experienced equine vets James Risk and Nick Graham, who will provide a fully mobile equine veterinary service at local yards.

The range of services offered spans routine preventative care, such as dentistry, vaccinations and castrations, to complex lameness and medical investigations. This care might involve using digital X-ray and ultrasound to look at joint and tendon disease, and endoscopes to look in airways or stomachs. A team of experienced equine vets will also provide out-of-hours cover.

Full hospitalisation and advanced veterinary services, including MRI, over-the-ground endoscopy and bone scanning, continue to be offered at The Weipers Centre Equine Hospital, with a large team of veterinary specialists in medicine and surgery.

“We are delighted to have branched out our services with the opening of this new ‘horse GP’ practice, and we look forward to offering the best care to horses in and around Glasgow,” Dr Nicholas Graham said.

“The University of Glasgow’s Weipers Centre, which has now been rebranded to encompass our new equine first opinion practice, has always offered the very best in equine care, and we will be continuing their good work.”

Enquiries can be made via the teleconsulting and messaging service, PetsApp.

To celebrate the launch of the new practice, a series of launch events are being held online, including a online show and quizzes and much more.