Free webinar: Combating oxidative stress in exercising horses

Dr Carey Williams from Rutgers University is hosting a free webinar this week on research into oxidative stress in exercising horses.

“Antioxidant Research and its Applications for use in Exercising Horses”, will look at how antioxidant supplementation can be used to alleviate that stress. Her talk will focus on recommendations for using antioxidants for the athletic horse, no matter what the exercise or the cause of the stress.

Williams earned her doctorate degree with an emphasis on equine nutrition and exercise physiology in June 2003 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She holds a master’s degree in equine nutrition, also from Virginia Tech, and a bachelor’s degree in Equine Science from Colorado State University. She joined Rutgers University in July 2003 as its Equine Extension Specialist, and Associate Director of Outreach for the Equine Science Center taking an active role in teaching, conducting research and working with the equine and academic communities to ensure the viability of the horse industry in New Jersey.

The presentation, on Thursday, September 24 at 7pm (EDT), is part of the Rutgers Equine Science Center’s Fall 2020 Equine Webinar Series.

» Register here