Horse’s death dashes Pakistan’s long-held Olympic eventing hopes

Pakistan’s Olympic eventing dreams have been thwarted after the death of the 13-year-old thoroughbred Azad Kashmir.

Azad Kashmir, a New Zealand-bred former racehorse, died on Thursday morning of an aortic aneurysm in Melbourne. His rider Usman Khan has been based in Australia for 15 years, and he acquired Azad Kashmir in April, 2019. He was previously owned and ridden by Belinda Isbister.

Khan was the first equestrian from his country to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Last October, the combination won the three-star long format class at Goulburn in New South Wales, and their most recent result was in March, where they placed fourth in the four-star short format in Tonimbuk.

Pakistan’s equestrian federation had launched a campaign 15 years ago to achieve Olympic equestrian qualification.

Khan told Pakistan newspaper The News that he had buried Azad Kashmir with an Olympic flag. “I am in a state of shock. He was laid to rest as an Olympian and I am proud of my friend,” he said.

As he does not have a back-up horse, Khan now has to find another horse to qualify.

Azad Kashmir was a Top 3 Finalist in the Eventing Horse of the Year Award 2020, which recognises off-the-track eventing horses. The son of Johar (by the Mr Prospector son Gone West), was unplaced in two starts in New Zealand. He was out of Strike the Belle, a grand-daughter of Sir Tristram by Straight Strike (by Mr Prospector), and from the same tail-female line as 10-time Group One winner Melody Belle (2014).