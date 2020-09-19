Gypsy cob horse breed moving up in the world

Share











The growth in popularity of the Gypsy Cob horse has meant the office of breed’s lead association is on the move to larger premises.

The head office of the Traditional Gypsy Cob Association (TGCA), created in 2005 by Andrea Betteridge, is moving to Willowsway Country Estate, Stainton, Cumbria. The estate is also home to Willowsway Stud and Rehabilitation, which offers fitness and rehab, livery, schooling, and stud services.

The TGCA is the breed association approved by DEFRA to hold the “Mother Studbook” for Traditional Gypsy Cob Breed and as a Passport Issuing Office (PIO) in the UK and European Union. It also holds an international studbook with registered horses and members worldwide.

Hilary and Jo Waterhouse, manager and owner respectively of Willowsway Stud and Rehabilitation, have also joined the TGCA as directors and will head the new office.

The association has become the world-leading organisation for the traditional gypsy cob. Betteridge would continue to be a part of the association but would now focus on Cob Care, the welfare arm of the organisation. She said she was thrilled that the breed and its popularity can continue to grow under the professional team at the new head office.

“We have proved the versatility of the breed and its international popularity continues to grow. Numerous new and exciting opportunities are planned for our worldwide supporters and I am proud that I will continue to be part of the association”.

Hillary Waterhouse said the on-site facilities of Willowsway Stud and Rehabilitation would be an asset to developing and hosting breed events and clinics in the future.

“Our shared love and passion for this versatile breed of the British Isles plus the development of the mother studbook for the traditional gypsy cob will be at the heart of all we do. We are excited for the future and our role in continuing to drive forward the vision and ambition of Andrea Betteridge for the traditional gypsy cob,” she said.

Through its studbook, the association aims to record the old established bloodlines and encourage responsible forward breeding practices, so it can uphold and build upon the legacy of these horses whilst maintaining the quality and true-to-type stamp of cobs as set out in the breed standard.