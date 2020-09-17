Pet loss webinar to help owners through end-of-life decisions

Share











The Morris Animal Foundation is hosting a pet loss seminar next week. “Navigating The End of Life In Our Beloved Pets” is first in its new AnimalNews 101 webinar series.

Because pets bring such joy to our lives each day, it’s hard to think about the inevitable time when they will no longer be with us. The webinar aims to help families make tough decisions about hospice and euthanasia by providing information, comfort and support.

The webinar, on Wednesday, September 23 at 11am MDT, is being presented by Dr Kelly Knoll, a veterinarian with Caring Pathways, a clinic based in Colorado that provides compassionate end-of-life care for pets.

Knoll will outline the resources available, and how to approach this difficult topic with support and education.

» Register for the webinar