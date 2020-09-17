Memorial award honors late equestrian Sam Calzone

Share











US equine charity Equus Foundation has established a grant in the name of Samantha Calzone, who died a year ago in a riding accident.

Samantha, 23, died in Connecticut on September 16, 2019, when the horse she was riding reared up and fell on her. An equestrian since the age of nine, she had been preparing to begin a master’s program in equine science.

Samantha had already earned a BS in equine studies from the University of Connecticut (UConn) and her Masters from Hartpury University in England, with a focus on rehabilitation. She had returned to the US in July, and was working at Takoda Farm when the accident occurred.

She had hoped to dedicate her life to improve the lives of horses, and the Equus Foundation says the Samantha “Sam” Calzone Memorial Award is a tribute to Samantha’s life and her “everlasting passion for horses”.

The award will recognize an institution of higher learning offering equine studies and/or equine athletics programs that ensures that the quality of life of its equine partners is paramount. The recipient will receive a grant from the Equus Foundation ranging from $2500 to $5000.

“While the loss of Samantha will always be unimaginable to Samantha’s family and those who deeply loved her, we hope that Samantha’s legacy will be to inspire others to seek the knowledge that is needed to elevate the equine profession and to create a reality to ensure that safe solutions exist for both horses and people,” Equus Foundation president Lynn Coakley said.

Nominations and donations can be made here.