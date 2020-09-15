Horse performance and chiropractic care: Free webinar

Share











A series of webinars from the McTimoney College of Chiropractic starts next Tuesday with “Getting the best performance from your horse”.

Speakers include McTimoney tutors Vanessa Davidson and Nikki Routledge, who both combine busy animal practices with teaching each new generation of McTimoney Animal practitioners. They will look at real-life cases and what owners can do to help their horses work and perform at their best.

The webinar shows how chiropractic care should be part of every competitive horse’s routine, allowing them to perform at their best and prolong longevity of career as well.

This webinar is for everyone who rides horses and wants to know more about how they can help their horse, and will offer insights into how the horse’s body works from a chiropractic perspective and inform how you ride and train each day.

» Register for the first webinar (September 22, 7pm GMT)

The next webinar on January 21 is ‘Are you helping or hindering your horse? McTimoney may be the answer!’. It is followed by another on March 10, ‘Giving your dog the best care: McTimoney Chiropractic for your best friend’.

The McTimoney College of Chiropractic is also offering a series of online Information evenings for those interested in pursuing a career in McTimoney Animal Chiropractic.

» More information