Fat-busting vet the new president of Britain’s lead equine veterinary body

Veterinarian Lucy Grieve is the new president of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) for 2020/21, and was welcomed to the role in a virtual inauguration at the organisation’s AGM.

Grieve, an ambulatory assistant at Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons, Newmarket, takes over the role from Tim Mair. Usually the new president would receive the Presidential chains at the BEVA Congress, but because of Covid-19 restrictions, Grieve’s inauguration was virtual.

Grieve is particularly interested in equine obesity and weight management and was instrumental in helping to set up a pilot project earlier this year to help owners positively recognise and address weight problems. Building on this initiative will be central to her presidency.

“Obesity is one of the biggest problems facing equine welfare in the UK but a significant proportion of owners still don’t recognise that their horse is overweight, or feel motivated to take action.

“We have been looking at new ways to engage with horse owners and are currently assessing the results of our pilot project which revolved around careful veterinary interaction with clients on the topic during vaccination visits,” she said.

Grieve qualified from Cambridge University in 2007 and went on to become the first diagnostic imaging intern at Rossdales. After completing this, she spent seven years as an in-house vet for Darley’s pre-training facility in Newmarket, where she worked on yearlings, horses in training, rehabilitation and the occasional National Hunt horse. She returned to Rossdales in 2015 as an ambulatory assistant. Her main areas of interest are lameness, diagnostic imaging and poor performance.

She has been a member of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) Council since 2012, serving as chair of the Ethics and Welfare Committee and sitting on the Equestrian Sports Committee, liaising with regulatory bodies such as the BHA and FEI. She is also co-opted onto the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB) Thoroughbred Research Consultation Group.