Dung it! Free webinars give help in managing manure

Share











A two-part webinar series by Rutgers Equine Science Center starts on Monday and takes a look at manure storage, composting animal waste, and animal waste management plans.

The first webinar is on September 14 at 7pm, and is being presented by members of the RCE Animal Ag/Field and Forage Working Group, including Dr Mike Westendorf, Hank Bignell, Steve Komar, and Sandy Howland.

» Register for the webinar

The second session is on September 21 at 7pm and topics include pasture fertility, using a sacrifice lot to maximise pasture use, and incorporating fertility in a manure management plan. Presenters include Dr Carey Williams, Steve Komar, and Bill Bamka.

» Register for the webinar