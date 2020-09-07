New leader for working horse charity Brooke

Share











International working equine charity Brooke has named Chris Wainwright as its new chief executive, following the departure of Petra Ingram in August.

Wainwright, currently the deputy chief executive at the RSPCA, will officially start his new role at Brooke in November. He is an experienced leader in the not-for-profit, private and public sectors. Before his role at the RSPCA he was head of communications at WaterAid, and before that was a deputy director at the UK Home Office.

Brooke Chairman Sir Evelyn Webb-Carter led the recruitment and said Wainwright was a perfect fit for the organisation, with experience working for a prestigious animal welfare charity and an experienced international NGO. “He comes with excellent credentials and experience and the Trustees are delighted to welcome him to the Brooke family.”

Wainwright takes over from Petra Ingram, who stepped down after 11 years as Brooke’s chief executive. Nigel Wilson, Director of Programmes, will be interim chief executive until Wainwright starts officially in the role.

“It is a real honour and privilege to be joining such a respected organisation” Wainwright said.

“Brooke does outstanding work across the world making a real and lasting difference to the lives of working animals and the communities that need them. I am excited about building on the successes of the past whilst helping Brooke to make the most of the opportunities and adapt to the challenges of the future, particularly in such uncertain times. I can’t wait to get started, meet Brooke staff and, when we’re able to, meet supporters at future Brooke events.”

Wainwright arrives as Brooke starts developing a new multi-year strategy, characterised by adapting the charity’s work in the light of CovidD-19 and its wider impact. He will be working with Brooke’s global leadership team to build on Brooke’s successes, and increase its positive impact on the welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules in the years to come.

Brooke was set up in 1934 by Dorothy Brooke, the wife of a British cavalry officer, who travelled to Cairo in Egypt in 1930 to seek out the abandoned war horses of the First World War.