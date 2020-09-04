New TV series focuses on work of charity’s animal hospitals

Share











British actress Felicity Kendal is narrating a new primetime series Inside Animal A&E on ITV1 that highlights the work of charity Blue Cross.

The charity’s animal hospitals, mobile clinic and ambulance services in London and Grimsby will feature in the series, which shows how Blue Cross helps care for sick and injured pets and the dedication and hard work of staff and volunteers.

“I was delighted to be invited to narrate this wonderful series about the work of Blue Cross in Victoria and Grimsby,” Kendal said. “I’ve long supported the charity and it was a delight to see the incredible work they do to help pets in need and their devoted owners.”

Kendal has appeared in numerous stage and screen roles over a more than 50-year career, but the role that brought attention to her career was that of Barbara Good in the 1975 television series The Good Life.

Inside Animal A&E begins on Monday, September 7 at 8pm. Episode one features London animal ambulance drivers Sonia and Angela pick up a 50kg Dogue De Bordeaux who has a mysterious bedwetting problem, which veterinarian Cristina must get to the bottom of. Another vet, Lawrence, is trying to find out why guinea pig Noel is feeling anxious and upset. In Grimsby, volunteer Helen is giving round the clock care to tiny orphan kitten Oliver.

Natalie Everett, Deputy Nurse Manager at Blue Cross in Grimsby, said the charity was proud to show the behind-the-scenes work it does, and hoped it would encourage more animal lovers to give their support in the future.

“We were thrilled to be involved in the making of these programmes and are very excited that the series is going to show our work to so many people tuning in every Monday.”

Blue Cross is a charity that relies on animal lovers to support their work caring for sick, injured, unwanted and abandoned pets.