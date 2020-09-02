Dressage foal sells for €41,000 at Oldenburg auction

Share











A dressage bred foal from the Donnerhall sire line has fetched the top price of €41,000 at the Oldenburg verband’s 19th Elite Foal Auction in Vechta, Germany.

The average price for the auction was €14,200, with total sales of €312,750.

Sale-topper Don Royal (Damon Hill / Rubin-Royal / Figaro), described as a strong moving stallion prospect, was bred and exhibited by Vivien Rudolph from Kirchgellersen. He was bought by a German dressage enthusiast.

The next highest price was €27,000 for the colt Zypriana (Zackerey / Florencio I / Lord Liberty G), bred and shown by Frank Grote from Neuenkirchen. He is from the Rulli-Rudilore dam line which includes Grand Prix winners Horizon (Adrienne Lyle, USA), Glock’s Romanov (Hans Peter Minderhoud, NED) and Rubin Royal (Hendrik Lochthowe). He will also remain in Germany.

Of the jumping foals, top price honours of €14,000 were shared between by a son and granddaughter of Cornet Obolensky.

Come Together (Comme il Faut (by Cornet Obolensky) Casall / Cassini I), bred and exhibited by Jochen Willen, Löningen, was sold to a Swiss buyer. She is from the 776 damline which includes the sires Ramiro, Acorado I and II as well as Lordanos and the top mare Vienna (Sheikh Ali Al Thani, QAT).

Cortez (Cornet Obolensky / Diarado / Argentinus), bred and exhibited by Franz-Josef Broxtermann from Wardenburg, was sold to Russia. He is from the Feldgold dam line, which includes 2010 World Equestrian Games silver medalist Seldana di Campalto (Abdullah Al Sharbatly KSA).

Thirteen of the 22 foals offered sold, with youngsters also heading to Austria, Hungary, Belgium, France, Poland, Serbia and South Africa.

• In other sales news, a bidding war at the 2nd Björn Nagel Online Auction in Germany resulted in the sale of two-year-old gelding Be Mine (Brantzau / Taloubet Z) to British based Irish showjumper Shane Breen for €17,000.

Also heading to Britain is another two-year-old, New York (Necofino), who sold for €16,000.

The top earner amongst the foals was a son of Casall out of a Quidam de Revel mare. Checker, who hails from the stud of Livia Utzikova (Kaiser Wilhelm-Koog), was sold to Switzerland for €13,500. And €12,000 was the eventual price tag for the filly My Love (Million Dollar / Kannan), bred by show-jumper Mike Patrick Leichle.

With an average of just over €8,700 being achieved across the 16 foals, the average price of the first online auction last year of €6517 for 14 foals was roundly beaten. The number of registered bidders also increased significantly, and these interested parties came from more than 10 countries. The 24 auctioned horses were sold for a total of €229,000.

Alice III, a 12-year-old mare by Canturo from the stock of Björn Nagel’s grandfather Reimer Nagel, is headed to Mexico. The mare, who is in foal to Caribis Z, has already produced two stallion sons and was sold for €10,500. Pricier still was six-year-old broodmare Celine (by Crumble), in foal to All Star; she fetched €11,500.