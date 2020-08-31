Free digital issue of BloodHorse on offer
The August 15 issue of racing’s BloodHorse magazine has been made free to view in a digital format.
The issue can be viewed wither via web browser. The publishers say it is also available via the Apple App store or the Google Play store.
Articles include:
- Law & Order: Classic winner Tiz the Law adds Travers Stakes win
- Big Talk: Gail Rice earns grade 1 glory as breeder of Speech
- Rooting for the Home Team: With King Guillermo, Venezuelan owner Victor Martinez trusts in his countrymen
- The Ambassador: Jonathon Kinchen takes pride in bringing newcomers into racing
- Derby Dozen
- What’s Going On Here: Summer racing product as strong as the handle numbers
- Racing Del Mar, Ellis Park
- Jay Hovdey – The Final Turn Tide: is Still Rising
- Bloodstock News; The Wire