Free digital issue of BloodHorse on offer

The August 15 issue of racing’s BloodHorse magazine has been made free to view in a digital format.

The issue can be viewed wither via web browser. The publishers say it is also available via the Apple App store or the Google Play store.

Articles include:

Law & Order: Classic winner Tiz the Law adds Travers Stakes win

Big Talk: Gail Rice earns grade 1 glory as breeder of Speech

Rooting for the Home Team: With King Guillermo, Venezuelan owner Victor Martinez trusts in his countrymen

The Ambassador: Jonathon Kinchen takes pride in bringing newcomers into racing

Derby Dozen

What’s Going On Here: Summer racing product as strong as the handle numbers

Racing Del Mar, Ellis Park

Jay Hovdey – The Final Turn Tide: is Still Rising

Bloodstock News; The Wire

» View the issue online