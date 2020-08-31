Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Education & Entertainment 

Free digital issue of BloodHorse on offer

Horsetalk.co.nz 246 Views 0 Comments
Share

The August 15 issue of racing’s BloodHorse magazine has been made free to view in a digital format.

The issue can be viewed wither via web browser. The publishers say it is also available via the Apple App store or the Google Play store.

Articles include:

  • Law & Order:  Classic winner Tiz the Law adds Travers Stakes win
  • Big Talk: Gail Rice earns grade 1 glory as breeder of Speech
  • Rooting for the Home Team: With King Guillermo, Venezuelan owner Victor Martinez trusts in his countrymen
  • The Ambassador: Jonathon Kinchen takes pride in bringing newcomers into racing
  • Derby Dozen
  • What’s Going On Here: Summer racing product as strong as the handle numbers
  • Racing Del Mar, Ellis Park
  • Jay Hovdey – The Final Turn Tide: is Still Rising
  • Bloodstock News; The Wire

» View the issue online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *