Call to clean up “lockdown litter” before it’s baled into horse hay

A recent organised countryside rubbish pickup in Britain has highlighted the problem of “lockdown litter” left behind by recreationists that is putting horses and other domestic animals at risk.

Rubbish left in the countryside or just thrown out of vehicles all too often finds its way into hay and if it is eaten by animals it can lead to serious health problems or, sadly, even death.

And this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions, more people are taking time out to visit the countryside and some are leaving a trail of rubbish behind them.

It is haymaking season in Britain, and after grass is cut and dried, balers collect everything that has been rowed up, including any rubbish that has been left or blown in from the verges. Plastic can also be shredded in the mowing and baling process, making it easier for horses to ingest, with potentially fatal consequences. Plastic bottles, discarded nappies, sweet wrappers, face masks and plastic bags have all been found in hay bales and unless they happen to be exposed on the surface this contamination is likely to go unnoticed.

Staff at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Lancashire recently took part in a litter pick organised by the local National Farmer’s Union (NFU) in order to raise awareness of the problem of litter in the countryside for domestic animals.

“It used to be rare to find a bit of rubbish in a bale of hay but it did occasionally happen and is a bit of a long-term problem, said Zoe Clifford,” Centre Promotions Officer at Penny Farm.

“We have heard of picnic leftovers being left in fields and I’m sure everyone has sadly seen discarded face masks in towns, villages and the countryside. As we embark on this summer’s harvest, we felt it was really important to remind people of the dangers of leaving rubbish and to take it home with them.”

Hay is currently being made at Penny Farm, as well as at World Horse Welfare’s three other Rescue and Rehoming Centres around the country, which have all been closed to the public since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the centres won’t be opening to the public until February next year, all are brimming with rescue horses and, behind the scenes, are still dealing with new rescue horses that are coming in. Calls to the charity’s UK Welfare Line have started to increase again as people are able to move about more freely and attention is drawn back to animals in need. The day-to-day care and rehabilitation of those horses already on site is on-going and the centres are busy rehoming those animals ready for new homes, which is reaching record levels.