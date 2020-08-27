Veterinary congress offers free equine dentistry training video

Share











A training video on equine dentistry has been made available online for free by the New Zealand Veterinary Association.

The hour-long video “Overview of Dental Disease in Horses”, which was part of the World Veterinary Association Congress 2020, is hosted by Dr Chris Pearce and gives an overview of common diseases and disorders related to clinical findings during an oral examination, which can be grouped into developmental, acquired, periodontal, endodontic, infundibular or other miscellaneous pathologies.

Pearce has considerable experience at all levels of equine dentistry. He was the first veterinary surgeon to pass the BEVA/BVDA equine dental technicians exam in 1990, has RCVS certificates in internal medicine and soft tissue surgery, and in 2014 passed the first full examination for the European Diploma in Equine Dentistry making him a European Veterinary Specialist as well as being recognised by the RCVS as a specialist.

» Watch the video here