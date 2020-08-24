Ollie Townend bags four international classes at Burgham Horse Trials

Share











British eventer Oliver Townend set a world record at Burgham Horse Trials over the weekend for the highest number of international eventing classes ever won at a single event in the modern era.

Townend won four classes over the course of the event in Northumberland, starting on Friday when he was successful with Miss Cooley and Cillnabradden Evo in the CCI3*-S classes. On Saturday, he took out the CCI4*-S with Ballaghmor Class, and on Sunday added the CCI2*-S section P on Cooley Rosalent.

Cooley Rosalent, a six-year-old mare by Valent owned by Paul Ridgeon, was competing in her first international class and added nothing to her leading dressage mark of 24.7.

“I’ve had a fantastic week at Burgham, which has always been one of my favourite events,” Townend said. “All the horses have gone exceptionally well; to win four classes is a lovely bonus, but the important thing is that they all felt great, were comfortably within themselves and enjoyed the good ground.

“Cooley Rosalent is a mare I have always thought a lot of and is a very exciting prospect for the future.”

The new record was established and confirmed by EquiRatings, the Irish equestrian sports statistics company.

Olympic rider Kitty King won the CCI2*-S section Q aboard Monbeg Hendricks, a Harlequin Du Carel six-year-old owned by Adrian Sweet. They also completed on their dressage score, this time 27.7.

Burgham’s Event Director Martyn Johnson said: “The vast majority of riders never win an international class — to win four, all of which were of exceptionally high quality with a large field of runners, shows us once again just how good Oliver Townend is and why he is the world number one. It is the icing on the cake of a fantastic weekend at Burgham.”

Johnson said it had not been easy putting on such a large international event “in the current circumstances”, but the Burgham team had worked extremely hard to make sure everything has been as safe and enjoyable as possible for everyone attending.

“We are very grateful to our landowners, the Hogg family, who play a huge part in this event’s success every year. We very much look forward to welcoming spectators back to what has become the North East’s premier equestrian event in 2021.”

An unprecedented number of entries meant that Burgham held 20 classes over five days this year, but without spectators. It also added a long format two-star class (CCI2*-L) for the first time, which was won by Ros Canter and Izilot DHI. Burgham was founded in 2011 and achieved international status in 2014.