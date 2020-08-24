£150K fund to help equestrians battling inequality and coronavirus

Share











Riding centres and groups in Britain delivering activity for disabled participants and those with long-term health conditions are to benefit from £150,000 of National Lottery funding by Sport England.

The fund is targeted at groups affected by Covid-19 but which have been unable to secure funding or financial support from other sources. Applicants will also be judged on the work they do with participants from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities, and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

Eligible organisations include equestrian centres experiencing short-term financial hardship or the imminent threat of closure due to the impact of Covid-19. The fund can be used to meet obligations such as fixed costs, including maintenance and utility bills, and core staffing costs.

“We know the immense benefits that being around horses can have for disabled people, so we are very grateful to Sport England for helping us to support centres in this way,” said British Equestrian’s Head of Participation, David Butler. “We look forward to receiving applications and being able to help equestrian centres in financial need to continue the great work they do in providing riding activity for disabled participants in their community.”

The funding has been to British Equestrian as part of Sport England’s Tackling Inequalities Fund, which aims to address inequalities in sport and activity levels by working with its partners to reach those most in need. The funding and support will enable community groups working with target audiences to continue to exist and engage with their communities with a view to keeping them active during both the lockdown and early recovery stages.

Sport England’s Chief Executive Tim Hollingsworth said research and data had shown that there are existing inequalities between groups when it comes to activity levels, and Covid-19 has re-enforced these.

“The Tackling Inequalities Fund is supporting the valuable community infrastructure that is so important in keeping the nation active, and will also provide important connections and reconnections for people whose lives have been affected by Covid-19 and for whom remaining active is so important for their physical, mental and social wellbeing.”

• Applications for the fund close at 9am on Monday, September 7, 2020. The online application form can be accessed here, and full guidance and the list of questions is available here. Further information or queries can be addressed to participation@bef.co.uk.