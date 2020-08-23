Webinar: equine exercise physiology and horses in biomedical research

Share











The history of equine exercise physiology and horses in biomedical research is the latest offering from Rutgers Equine Science Center’s autumn webinar series.

Presenter Kenneth Harrington McKeever, Ph.D., FACSM, FAPS, will focus on how the horse has been a key player in basic biomedical research for centuries, and how the research done at Rutgers follows in the footsteps of the great physiologists of the past.

McKeever earned his Ph.D. in Animal Physiology at the University of Arizona where he also managed the University Horse Center and Quarter Horse breeding program. He then served for two years as a National Academies of Sciences-National Research Council Resident Research Associate in the Cardiovascular Research Lab at the NASA Ames Research Center in California. From 1987 to 1994 McKeever developed and coordinated research at the Equine Exercise Physiology Laboratory at Ohio State University. In 1995 he joined the Faculty in the Department of Animal Sciences at Rutgers University as an Associate Professor and proceeded to build, develop, and coordinate one of the most active Equine Exercise Physiology laboratories in the USA.

The webinar is on Thursday, August 27, at 7pm (EDT).

» Register here

Upcoming webinars in the series:

Thursday, September 10

Leslie Seraphin, DVM, MPH – APHIS, USDA: “Biosecurity On Horse Farms & At Equestrian Events”

Thursday, September 24

Carey Williams, Ph.D. – Rutgers University Department of Animal Sciences: “Antioxidant Research & Its Applications For Use In Exercising Horses”

Thursday, October 8

Ed Wengryn – New Jersey Farm Bureau: “Issues Facing The New Jersey Horse Industry To Ensure Sustainability”

Thursday, October 22

Brian Colquhoun, DVM – Colquhoun Equine Health & Performance: “Use Of Alternative Therapy For Horses: Acupuncture”

Thursday, November 5

“Ask The Experts Live” – Panel of Experts Include:

Michael Fugaro, VMD, dACVS – New Jersey Association of Equine Practitioners

Karyn Malinowski, Ph.D. – Founding Director, Rutgers University Equine Science Center

Kenneth McKeever, Ph.D., FACSM, FAPS – Rutgers University Department of Animal Sciences

Michael Westendorf, Ph.D. – Rutgers University Department of Animal Sciences

Carey Williams, Ph.D. – Rutgers University Department of Animal Sciences