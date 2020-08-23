Dressage records topple at Burgham horse trials

Share











A break from competition appears to have done little harm to Britain’s eventers, at least as far as their flat work is concerned, with records falling at a recent event in Britain.

Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around set a dressage record at the Burgham International Horse Trials on Friday, with 21.1, but did not have long to bask in the glory after that score was smashed twice on the second day of dressage.

Reigning World Champions Ros Canter and Allstar B achieved a stunning mark of 19.7 and hold the lead in CCI4*-S section M, and Laura Collett and London 52 are hard on their heels with a score of 20.3.

Ros, who owns Allstar B with Caroline Moore, said: “I’m really happy with him. We haven’t done a lot since the World Equestrian Games [in 2018, where they won team and individual gold], so it’s quite a long time now. I was probably more nervous than him — I feel the pressure on Albie [Allstar B], but he was really good.

Until this week, Burgham’s dressage record was 22.4, set by Gemma Tattersall (Chico Bella P) in 2015.

Burgham — the first international horse trials of the 2020 British eventing season — has received an exceptionally large number of entries. The event is not open to spectators this year.

World number one Oliver Townend remains in the top spot in CCI4*-S section L on his 2017 Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class, owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan. The pair scored 21.4, while Piggy March is just behind in second with 23.1 on Brookfield Quality.

Oliver has already added a brace of Burgham wins to his already-impressive record — he won both CCI3*-S section J and CCI3*-S section K on Sally-Anne Egginton’s Cillnabradden Evo and Paul Ridgeon’s Miss Cooley. Both horses finished on their dressage scores of 26.7 and 26.1 respectively.

“It feels very good to be back out competing. I love it here — the organisers do a top-class job and we’ve had a great start in terms of ground and the preparation from the organising team. For me, it’s as good as any event in the world,” he said.

Laura Collett remains at the top of CCI2*-L after cross-country, having added nothing to her dressage score of 24 penalties on Moonlight Charmer, owned by Charlotte Heber-Percy and Teresa Stopford-Sackville.