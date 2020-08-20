Chicago zoo welcomes rare Grevy’s zebra filly foal

Share











Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Illinois has welcomed the arrival of a Grevy’s Zebra filly foal, on August 14.

Born to 13-year-old Adia, the filly foal weighed 44.5 kg (98.1 lbs) during a vet wellness exam.

She was bred as part of the Grevy’s Zebra Species Survival Plan® (SSP), a collaborative population management effort among Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) institutions. She is Adia’s fourth foal, and her second with 9-year-old sire Wester.

The newborn foal has yet to be named. Her stripes are reddish-brown and will gradually turn black.

The foal joins three other zebras at Lincoln Park’s Camel and Zebra Area.

Grevy’s are the largest zebra species, with adults standing up to five feet tall at the shoulder and weighing up to 900 pounds. They do not live in permanent herds, instead gathering in temporary and fluid groups.

Grevy’s zebra are native to eastern Africa and are endangered in the wild because of hunting and habitat loss.