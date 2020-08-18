Free webinar: Learn about mare management from the boss at Twemlows

Share











A tour of the renowned Twemlows Stud is on offer in the latest free webinar from British Breeding.

In the live webinar An Evening at Twemlows, Tullis Matson and his brother, Edward, will discuss managing the broodmare, from insemination to foaling.

Set in the Shropshire countryside, Twemlows Stud Farm is a family business run by Edward Matson. It is one of the UK’s leading artificial insemination and embryo transfer centres with a throughput of more than 300 mares, using more than 130 different stallions each year.

The webinar is on Thursday, August 18, at 7pm (GMT), and there is also a competition for two places on the Twemlows Foaling Course.

Pre-booking is essential. Those registering will receive a link and access code.

» Register here