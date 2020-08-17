New organiser sought for Britain’s Blenheim Horse Trials

Share











Britain’s Blenheim Palace Horse Trials will not go ahead next year unless a new organiser is found, and tenders are being considered for the role.

The event has for many years been the only horse trials to be managed by British Eventing. The break caused by the cancellation of the event this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic has given the British Eventing Board the opportunity to reassess the organisational structure of the event, with British Eventing deciding to focus on the delivery of core sport.

The fixture, which holds a CCI4*-L and the CCI4*-S competition for eight and nine-year-old horses, remains a pinnacle in the eventing calendar. British Eventing, Blenheim Palace and sponsor SsangYong Motors remain committed to the event being held from 2021.

BE CEO Jude Matthews said the decision was made with regret and marked the end of an era for British Eventing.

“The event team, led by Mandy Hervieu, has done a fantastic job over the years, and the Organising Committee has provided a vast amount of time and knowledge to support the running of the event. I would also like to thank all those who have volunteered over the years for their support of the event, we could not have done it without you.”

A tender process to select a new organiser is expected to be concluded by the end of the year.

» Parties interested in taking on the organisation of the event from 2021 onwards should contact sport@britisheventing.com for further information.