Horseman offers free workshop on the California hackamore

California horseman Jeff Sanders is hosting a four-part online workshop on the California hackamore, and the first episode is now live.

Jeff will talk about the history of the California hackamore, the big difference between the hackamore and most bitless alternatives, and why not all bits suit all horses.

Often known as a bosal, the California hackamore is quite different to the hackamore used in English-based horse sports.

The workshop will outline why many horses and riders struggle to find a bit that fits their horse, why not all types of bitless bridles are easy for your horse to understand, which make of hackamore is the best for your horse and the ones to avoid.

From August 13 onwards, a new episode will be released every few days.

» Sign up for a ticket to the workshop

Jeff Sanders is a sixth-generation Californian horseman. He travels around the world teaching horsemanship and preserving the traditions of old Spanish California.

Jeffʼs family has a long history of running cattle and riding stock horses in California, starting more 160 years ago. Jeff’s great, great, great grandfather started working as a vaquero in Petaluma California when he was a teenager in 1854, over a decade before the first big Texas cattle drives. This tradition followed down through Jeffʼs family.

Having been raised in the California horsemanship traditions since childhood, Jeff’s parents passed the knowledge down to Jeff the same way it had been done for a couple of hundred years. Staying true to the Vaquero tradition of passing knowledge from generation to generation Jeff learned his horsemanship directly from the source.