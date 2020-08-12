Chance for horse riders to “hack with their hero”

Share











A new competition launched by World Horse Welfare gives winners the chance to hack out with their eventing heroes, and rides with Zara Tindall, Pippa Funnell, Alex Hua Tian and Sir Mark Todd are on offer.

Many riders hold the ambition to meet one of these eventing superstars and have the opportunity to chat with them about their careers and horses, but the chance to hack alongside them is rare.

The prizes have generously been donated by the eventers and others, who are Patrons and friends of World Horse Welfare, in support of the charity’s work improving the lives of horses and stamping out suffering worldwide. For non-riders there are other money-can’t-buy prizes to be won: A chance to attend a Racing Spectacular at Newmarket, Breakfast with the Stars at Epsom and an original pen and ink drawing of World Horse Welfare’s famous foal ‘Captain Tom’.

Three-time Olympic medallist Pippa Funnell MBE said she was looking forward to meeting the winner and their horse, and finding out about their horsey experiences and ambitions. “The views from the top of Holmbury Hill where we will be hacking to are staggeringly beautiful. Let’s just hope for decent weather!’

“We love hacking out our horses here, it’s a fantastic way to allow them to chill out and it’s an important part of their ongoing management. With a spotlight currently on the mental well-being of horses, this was an obvious moment for us to offer this opportunity to a supporter of World Horse Welfare – a charity very close to my heart – where the welfare of horses is always the primary concern.”

The prizes are part of the summer fundraising campaign for the charity whose centres have been shut since March because of the Covid-19 pandemic. All proceeds from the prize draw will help horses in need, as the charity anticipates even more horses needing rescue in the UK in the coming months and significant challenges for working horses across the world.

» Entries can be here made up to September 14. Tickets are £5 each and all proceeds will help fund the work of World Horse Welfare.