Eric Lamaze tells all in uncensored video

Eric Lamaze’s “Unbridled” interview has been made available to viewers for free. In the video, Lamaze freely discusses his life story, ranging from his health, Hickstead’s death and failed drug tests, to his Olympic glory and hopes for the future.

The interview was conducted with NEE TV Founder, Ali Nilforushan.

Lamaze’s life story reads like a best-selling novel. From humble beginnings and two missed Olympic appearances due to failed drug tests, Lamaze earned the ultimate redemption at the 2008 Olympic Games by winning the individual gold medal and leading Canada to the team silver with his beloved Hickstead. Losing his horse of a lifetime so publicly during competition a few years later came as a devastating blow that had Lamaze seriously considering retiring from the sport. Now, he is in the fight of his life as he battles a brain tumour, all while displaying a super-human ability to continue competing at the top level internationally.

On his ban from the 1996 Olympics due to a failed drug test: “It’s hard to get up in the morning. You realize you’ve made a big mistake. Boy, it’s tough. The world hates you. It’s very difficult and lonely. You think your career is over, but you do have three or four people that will stand by you and push you to keep going.”

On stallion Hickstead’s death in the show ring: “The horse took care of me how he went down. That horse was going to die as a movie star, as a hero. He was going to make a statement.”

On how his brain tumor has changed him personally: “To this day I still am I’m not completely comfortable because I’ve been alone for so long by choice. .. I’m trying to leave what’s left in me for riding or teaching.”