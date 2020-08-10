Free webinar: All you need to know about freezing and thawing semen

Share











Everything you need to know about freezing and thawing semen is the topic of the latest free webinar from British Breeding, with Tullis Matson of Stallion AI Services.

In this episode of the popular series on Stallion Management, Tullis takes an in-depth look at processing frozen semen. He will be joined again by Bart Kools, the top stallion man at Paul Schockemöhle’s stud farm.

There is also a competition to win two freezing collections.

The webinar is on Thursday, August 13, at 7pm (GMT).

Pre-booking is essential. Those registering will receive a link and access code.

» Register here